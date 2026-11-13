A second person is now facing charges in a nearly two year sex trafficking investigation.

Suffolk police say two men were sex trafficking a 29-year-old victim.

Police searched two homes on Moriches-Middle Island Road last week when they announced the first person arrested.

The man they just arrested Andy Joseph, 35, of Patchogue, was arrested Thursday at his home in Mastic.

Detectives say Joseph violently forced the victim into having sex with clients.

The other man who was arrested last week, was identified as Anton Trent, 50, of Shirley.

Court documents say Trent used drugs to impair the victim's judgment and then forced her into prostitution. Documents also allege Trent kicked, punched, and choked her when she tried to refuse to comply.

This investigation has taken a year and a half. It involved several agencies, including the FBI and Nassau County District Attorney Investigators and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Suffolk police asking anyone with information to call the number on your screen.