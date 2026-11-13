A woman and her children were hurt after being struck by a vehicle in Nassau County Thursday evening.

Lynbrook police responded to the crash involving three pedestrians around 5 p.m. on Peninsula Boulevard near Hempstead Avenue.

The car that hit the family was traveling at a low speed at the time of the collision, according to police.

The mother and two kids, whose ages were not released by officials, suffered minor injuries as a result.

No charges have been filed against the driver.