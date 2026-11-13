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Lynbrook
Mom, 2 kids suffer minor injuries after being hit by car in Lynbrook
By Tara Rincon,4 days ago
A woman and her children were hurt after being struck by a vehicle in Nassau County Thursday evening.
Lynbrook police responded to the crash involving three pedestrians around 5 p.m. on Peninsula Boulevard near Hempstead Avenue.
The car that hit the family was traveling at a low speed at the time of the collision, according to police.
The mother and two kids, whose ages were not released by officials, suffered minor injuries as a result.
No charges have been filed against the driver.
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