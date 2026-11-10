Rebuilding Brooklyn: Exploring Kings Plaza's new upgrades

Since 1970, Kings Plaza has been a staple for Brooklyn residents.

“You know when you come to Kings Plaza, you’ve got different places. You’ve got choices," said shoppers like Deborah Colloimore.

Kings Plaza has recently added some new additions like Coach, Gap, and Digiso, to name a few, while also upgrading preexisting favorites like The Cookie House.

“We bought the mall in 2012. We've invested over $250 million into the mall, and we continue to invest in that. We have not had any full-service dining here at Kings Plaza. We have a very limited food offering. And I think if you're shopping today, you really want to be able to have something to eat while you're in between shopping," said Lee Ra Johnson, assistant vice president of leasing at Macerich.

Johnson says Macerich estimates that shoppers spend about 73 minutes inside Kings Plaza, and they're hoping that the addition of sit-down restaurants like Applebee's and Chipotle will make that number go up.

“People feel a little more relaxed if you can come in, buy something and sit and eat," said Colloimore.

Johnson says the additional brands are also to appeal to a younger generation.

“We know that Gen Z really likes to shop. They like to be back in the malls. They like to touch and feel and try on. They like to post on social media their shopping finds. And so we really wanted to get some brands that are resonating with Gen Z, like Coach, like PacSun," said Johnson.

Macerich says the Plaza gets nearly 11 million annual shoppers.

"People want to have a sense of community and I think Kings Plaza has always been a community place for residents," said Johnson.

Macerich tells News 12 more stores will be announced soon.