Woman arrested for hitting pedestrian, leaving the scene in North Lindenhurst

A woman is accused of leaving the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian in Suffolk County Monday night.

According to detectives, Rachel Leya, 39, of Bethpage, was driving a 2024 Subaru Crosstrek northbound on Wellwood Avenue, near 51st Street in North Lindenhurst around 8 p.m.

Leya’s vehicle struck a woman who was crossing the roadway from west to east and then allegedly fled the area.

The victim, Jeanna Serpa, 38, of North Lindenhurst, was taken to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip to be treated for serious injuries, Suffolk police say.

Following an investigation by the First Squad, the driver was taken into custody and the Subaru was impounded.

Leya will be charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash involving serious physical injury at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

Detectives are asking anyone who has additional information on the collision to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152.