Man stabbed during dispute at Mastic group home

A man has been arrested following a stabbing at a group home in Suffolk County Monday night.

According to police, two individuals were involved in a dispute around 9 p.m. at the house located at 128 Coventry Avenue in Mastic.

Upon arrival, officers found a 57-year-old male with lacerations and a puncture wound.

An investigation led Seventh Squad detectives to a nearby gas station on Poospatuck Lane, where they located Juan Ramos, 59, of Mastic, and placed him under arrest.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Ramos was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries he sustained during the fight, Suffolk police say.

He will face an assault charge when he is arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Tuesday.