Democrats flip two New Jersey House seats, leaving GOP with one

The Associated Press has officially called the congressional race in District 2. Democratic Cape May Mayor Zack Mullock has defeated four-term incumbent Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew.

Mullock was not the only Democrat to unseat an incumbent Republican in New Jersey. In District 7, Rebecca Bennet defeated Republican Rep. Tom Kean, Jr. by 16 points.

“I will say, it was a little bit better than what we thought going into it…but I’m not surprised because of what we ran on,” said Bennett. "It's very humbling...for me...really the reason I decided to run is because I love this country and wanted to serve in this capacity."

The only Republican left in New Jersey’s congressional delegation is Rep. Chris Smith. He was reelected for his 24th term in District 4.

He was asked if the large number of Democrats who won in this year’s election was a rebuke of President Donald Trump’s policies and administration.

“We'll have to look back...I don't think enough people realize some of the good that was done,” Smith said.