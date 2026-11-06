‘He excelled so much.’ Family and friends mourn man found dead in bag in Canarsie

The Ghanaian community is grieving the loss of another young member of their community. Sources say 24-year-old Joseph Owusu's body was found in Canarsie on Oct. 30 on the side of the road.

Surveillance video obtained by News 12 shows someone take a bag out of the trunk of a light-colored car and leave it outside the church a block away near the corner of Avenue L and East 94th Street.

Then, shortly before 9 a.m., someone is seen walking up to the bag with a push-cart dolly, putting the bag on it and then pushing it down the block.

Kojo Yeboah, an older brother of 24-year-old Joseph Owusu, told News 12 how it was normal for their family to not hear from Joseph for a couple of days or so at a time, but there came a point where they knew something was wrong.

"He was found maybe, I don't know, like, 15 minutes from where he lives. My sister last spoke to Joseph that Tuesday, and then Wednesday we kind of didn't hear from him, but we didn't think much of it. Sometimes you call someone and they're like, you don't hear from the day. So Thursday we started to get worried," Yeboah explained.

Watching his little brother play the piano is one of the fond memories Yeboah said he has of Joseph.

"He loves playing the piano, and he loves church. You know, he goes to church," shared Yeboah.

Daniel Obeng, a member of the Ghana United Methodist Church in the Allerton section of the Bronx, spoke to News 12 on Thursday about the impact Joseph had on the congregation.

"Joseph practically grew up in this church. says he was a member of the Sunday school when he was very little. Joseph was the one who excelled (playing the piano). He excelled so much to the point that even if the choir director wasn't around, he was the one who was able to fill in," said Obeng.

While grieving through the pain and hoping police will soon find the people responsible for his brother's death, Yeboah encourages everyone to always check on their loved ones.

"You just never know tomorrow. So if you're with someone that you love, make sure, like, give them a hug. You just never know," shared Yeboah.

The autopsy report has yet to be released, sharing the cause of death.