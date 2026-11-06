Jersey Proud: Cherry Hill Police talk man down from overpass in potential life-saving rescue

A conversation on a highway overpass may have saved a life in Cherry Hill this week. Body camera footage captured the moments police officers encountered a man threatening to jump from an overpass. Officers could be seen speaking with him, working to calm him down before eventually helping him safely off the structure. The man’s identity and the circumstances surrounding the incident have not been released. But the officers’ words and approach may have made all the difference.

Police say the incident serves as a reminder that if you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, help is available by calling or texting 988, the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.