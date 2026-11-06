New search planned for missing Rutgers student Morty Wortman

Family and friends of a Rutgers student who has been missing for nearly a year are organizing another search for him.

Morty Wortman has been missing since last November. According to a flyer, Sunday’s search will focus on new locations.

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Wortman was last seen with Adam Zalouk at the Regional Day School in Jackson, where Sunday’s search is scheduled to begin. Volunteers plan to search the area until sunset.

Zalouk appeared in court earlier this year, but the case was unrelated to Wortman’s disappearance. He was ordered to pay Wortman’s family for damaging his car. Zalouk admitted to threatening Wortman and slashing his vehicle with a knife.

Family and friends are continuing their efforts to find Wortman as they prepare for Sunday’s search.