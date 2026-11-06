NJ Transit service restored following Newark Drawbridge disruptions

New Jersey Transit has restored service on the Morris & Essex and Montclair-Boonton lines after disruptions caused by a malfunctioning drawbridge in Newark on Thursday.

The Newark Drawbridge, which connects Newark and Harrison, became stuck in the upright position Thursday afternoon, leading to widespread service suspensions and delays across several rail lines during the evening commute.

As of Friday, Morris & Essex Line service has resumed between Hackettstown and Dover, and Montclair-Boonton Line service has resumed between Hackettstown and Montclair State University.

While service has returned to normal on the affected segments, riders are encouraged to allow extra travel time and continue checking NJ Transit for the latest service information and updates before traveling.

(Heavy crowds at Secaucus Junction Station Thursday afternoon.)