Family of Sag Harbor student who drowned on rafting trip sues school district

The family of a Sag Harbor student who died while on a school rafting trip in Pennsylvania is suing the Sag Harbor School District.

The lawsuit, which also names Superintendent of Schools Jeff Nichols, Hampton Jitney Inc. and White Water Rafting Adventures, LLC, was filed on Monday in Suffolk County Supreme Court.

Cesar Albarracin Guncay, 12, a sixth grader at Pierson Middle School, was on an annual class trip to the Pocono Mountains when the incident happened in May.

After its investigation into the incident, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission said Cesar and four others were riding in an inflatable raft on the Lehigh River as part of a larger, guided excursion when the raft capsized. All five riders were thrown into the water and all of them resurfaced except for Cesar.

Superintendent Nichols released the following statement:

"The District is aware that a notice of complaint has been filed by the family of Cesar Albarracin Guncay, who tragically passed away following a rafting accident last May. In accordance with District policy, and on the advice of counsel, the District does not comment on pending or ongoing litigation. While we cannot comment on the legal matter, we want to reiterate that the loss of Cesar remains a profound tragedy for our entire school community. Cesar was a valued and cherished member of our school family, and his passing left an immeasurable void in the lives of his classmates, teachers, staff, and all who knew him."