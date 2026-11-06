Bronx community gathers to honor 15-year-old boy one week after fatal shooting

A Bronx community gathered once again on Thursday to honor a 15-year-old boy who was fatally shot while on his way to school.

Though his parents were too distraught to attend the vigil, News 12 was told that the teen's mother was now in New York from Ghana to mourn the loss of her only son.

Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a video of Javits Frimpong's mother as she headed to the airport on an emergency visa to be with her son.

"I want justice for my son," said the teen's mother. "That's all."

That fight continued thousands of miles away in the Claremont section of the Bronx, where hundreds came together.

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"Javits, you ran for your life," said one Ghanaian woman to the crowd. "Run, run, run with God! Just keep running until we get it right."

Surveillance video showed the teen, who was an immigrant from Ghana, being chased.

Police said Frimpong was shot in the stomach on Oct. 29 on East 171st Street near Crotona Place, located about one block from Crotona Park.

His father previously told news reporters that his son was on his way to school, where he was being bullied. He said he believed bullying played a role in the shooting.

A woman, who identified herself as Frimpong's teacher, was among those who spoke in front of the crowd during the vigil.

"Through his ninth grade year, I got to hear his laughs, see his smile, experience his presence, his light," said the woman. "[Frimpong] was a sweet boy, smart, very respectful, never bothered anyone."

Police said they are still searching for three suspects.

As of Thursday, it was still unclear whether the suspects were connected to the alleged bullying.