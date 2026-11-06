Police return to site of Chester murder five months later as residents hope for justice

Police have returned to the Chester home where a 35-year-old mother was stabbed to death in June. Residents hope it leads to long-awaited answers and justice for Brooke Hanlon.

Drone 12 footage shows about a dozen marked and unmarked police cars back surrounding the red house on Pottersville Road where the 911 call came in Saturday, June 6.

In that call, Hanlon’s husband is heard saying he found his wife bloodied on the second floor of the home with a large cut below her breast. The dispatcher talks him through CPR.

But five months later, there is still a shocking lack of information on what happened that day.

“Even those of us who didn't know her still think about her and would like to see justice for her," said Susan, of Chester.

The autopsy - reviewed by News 12 in October - confirmed Hanlon’s death was a homicide caused by sharp force injuries. Chester residents confirmed the Hanlons have a young daughter.

“Why can't they find out who did it?" asked another resident, interviewed at Chester ShopRite, who preferred to stay anonymous. "Everyone has cameras on the streets these days.”

The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office told News 12 there was no update.