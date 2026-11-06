Norwalk's Bob Duff elected CT Senate president after Democrats win all but 3 seats Tuesday

Days after an election that saw their supermajority grow, Democrats elected state Sen. Bob Duff Wednesday to become state Senate president.

The Norwalk politician is now one of the most powerful people in Connecticut and will have enormous influence.

Duff replaces state Sen. Martin Looney, who retired after a nearly 50-year career in Hartford.

State Sen. Gary Winfield (D-New Haven) was selected as their new Majority Leader.

As News 12 has reported, the Democrats control 33 seats while Republicans hold only three in the state Senate.

House Speaker Matt Ritter (D-Hartford) and Jason Rojas (D-East Hartford) were both reelected to their positions.

House Republicans also unanimously chose Vincent Candelora to serve a fourth term as their leader Thursday.

Following stunning losses, including the loss of their leader, state Senate Republicans will wait to pick a new leader until after Friday's recount in state Sen. Paul Cicarella’s race.

The 2027 legislative session will begin on Jan. 6.