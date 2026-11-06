Bridgeport woman seeks help after off-leash dog kills beloved pet

A Bridgeport woman is appealing to the public for help after her 6-year-old dog, Nipsey, was attacked and killed inside her locked yard on Laurel Court on Oct.22.

The owner, Lily, watched in horror as what appeared to be an off-leash pit bull, accompanied by an unidentified man passing through the neighborhood, launched the fatal assault.

Though Lily rushed her 40-pound dog to an emergency veterinary hospital, the injuries were too severe and the animal could not be saved.

Lily says police told her they cannot investigate the incident further until the dog’s owner—described as walking a white dog with black spots—is identified.

Anyone with information about the owner or the dog is urged to come forward to help the grieving owner secure justice and closure.

Anyone who can help is asked to call 959-248-1427.