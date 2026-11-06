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Darien
Suspects wanted after 2 burglaries in Darien
By Cole Mcdonnell,8 days ago
Police are looking for suspects connected with a string of burglaries in Darien.
One report says that the owner found signs of forced entry in a home and that jewelry and firearms went missing.
Another report says the owner of the house found broken glass and also reported stolen jewelry.
No suspects have been found.
Police say it was not immediately known if the incidents were connected.
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