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Darien

Suspects wanted after 2 burglaries in Darien

By Cole Mcdonnell,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rDga1_1GoTOmVP00

Police are looking for suspects connected with a string of burglaries in Darien.

One report says that the owner found signs of forced entry in a home and that jewelry and firearms went missing.

Another report says the owner of the house found broken glass and also reported stolen jewelry.

No suspects have been found.

Police say it was not immediately known if the incidents were connected.

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