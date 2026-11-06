UConn president a finalist to lead University of Wisconsin-Madison

UConn President Radenka Maric could soon be in charge of the Badgers instead of the Huskies.

Maric is one of three finalists to lead the University of Wisconsin-Madison, according to a release from the school.

Her contract is set to expire on June 30, 2027.

According to the university, Maric will appear at a public forum next week. The finalists will also be interviewed by students, staff governance members, deans and others.

Maric has been president since 2022.

House Speaker Matt Ritter has been floated as a possible replacement if Maric left.

If Ritter did accept the position, he would need to step down from the House because UConn lobbies the Legislature for funding.

UConn officials declined to comment.