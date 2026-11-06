Man wanted for shooting another man in the face in East Williamsburg

Police are searching for the man who they say shot a 21-year-old man in the face in East Williamsburg.

The NYPD says the shooting happened back on Oct. 30 near Kingsland Avenue and Jackson Street.

According to detectives, the suspect walked up to the 21-year-old victim around 12:30 p.m. and opened fire.

The victim was shot once in the face, according to police.

Paramedics took the 21-year-old to Woodhull Hospital. The NYPD says he is expected to recover.

According to investigators, the gunman ran away after the shooting.

He was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and black sneakers.

The NYPD urges anyone with information to call its Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).