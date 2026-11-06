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Stratford

Person fires gun into parked car in Stratford domestic violence incident

By Cole Mcdonnell,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33fJlE_1GoSxKwj00

Police say a single gunshot was fired outside a home in Stratford on Thursday.

Officials say officers responded to the area of McPadden Drive for a disturbance call with gunshots being fired.

Further investigation determined it to be a domestic violence incident. Authorities say an individual fired a single shot into a parked car.

No injuries were reported.

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