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Stratford
Person fires gun into parked car in Stratford domestic violence incident
By Cole Mcdonnell,8 days ago
Police say a single gunshot was fired outside a home in Stratford on Thursday.
Officials say officers responded to the area of McPadden Drive for a disturbance call with gunshots being fired.
Further investigation determined it to be a domestic violence incident. Authorities say an individual fired a single shot into a parked car.
No injuries were reported.
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