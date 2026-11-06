Man's body pulled from water near Broadway Bridge in the Bronx

A man's body was pulled from the water near the Broadway Bridge in the Marble Hill section of the Bronx, according to the NYPD.

Police say the man, in his 30s, was spotted floating in the Harlem River at West 225th Street and Broadway around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

The NYPD says its Harbor and Emergency Service units responded to the scene and removed the man from the water.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead just after 1 p.m., according to police.

The New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine a cause and manner of death.

The NYPD says the man's identity is pending family notification.