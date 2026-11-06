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Beacon

Man with crossbow arrested on drug charges in Beacon

By Cole Mcdonnell,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K9vPY_1GoSSGso00

Police say a man was arrested for possessing a large quantity of methamphetamine and cocaine.

Beacon police located 41-year-old Harold Gaines after responding to a call with someone screaming in the background.

They say Gaines had fifteen small knives, a crossbow and a large quantity of drugs at home.

Gaines is being held in Dutchess County jail without bail.

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