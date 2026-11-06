undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Beacon
Man with crossbow arrested on drug charges in Beacon
By Cole Mcdonnell,8 days ago
Police say a man was arrested for possessing a large quantity of methamphetamine and cocaine.
Beacon police located 41-year-old Harold Gaines after responding to a call with someone screaming in the background.
They say Gaines had fifteen small knives, a crossbow and a large quantity of drugs at home.
Gaines is being held in Dutchess County jail without bail.
2