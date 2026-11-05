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Duo gets away with nearly $16K in valuables during chaotic armed robbery inside Soundview deli

By Zoe Cosgrove,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VQDT3_1GoG8Ggv00

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two men who they say stole nearly $16,000 worth of valuables from a 37-year-old man during an armed robbery inside a Soundview deli.

The NYPD says the robbery happened back on Oct. 18 inside 1690 Gleason Ave.

According to investigators, the men walked up to the victim around 10:15 p.m. One man held the victim at gunpoint while the other snatched the victim's bracelet and cellphone. Police say shots were fired during the theft. No one was struck by the gunfire, according to the NYPD.

Detectives say the armed duo exited the deli and ran off with the victim's valuables in tow.

According to police, the men then got into a blue Ford Fusion, driving westbound on Metcalf Avenue.

No one was injured during the robbery, detectives say.

Police urge anyone with information to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

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