Early signs of Alzheimer's disease can help with diagnosis and treatment

November is National Alzheimer's Disease Awareness Month, a time to raise awareness about a disease that affects millions of Americans and is the most common form of dementia.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 6.7 million older adults in the United States are living with Alzheimer's disease. The agency projects that number will double by 2060.

Doctors say early detection is important because newer medications may help slow the progression of Alzheimer's disease during its earliest stages and give patients and families more time to plan for the future.

"It's a disease that's becoming increasingly more common," said Dr. Kaitlin Seibert of the Cleveland Clinic.

About one in nine people over age 65 in the United States has Alzheimer's disease, and many more cases go undiagnosed.

"Usually the first signs that we see are actually not noticed by the person with the memory trouble but with the people who love them," Seibert said.

Seibert said Alzheimer's disease involves a buildup of proteins known as amyloid plaques. According to Seibert, the buildup can affect memory-related areas of the brain and contribute to short-term memory loss.

"For the first time ever, we actually have medications that can slow down Alzheimer's disease by clearing out some of the proteins involved in Alzheimer's disease," Seibert said. "But these medications are only approved for the very, very earliest signs of Alzheimer's disease."

The CDC identifies 10 early warning signs of Alzheimer's disease:

Memory loss that disrupts daily life

Challenges in planning or solving problems

Difficulty completing familiar tasks

Confusion with time or place

Trouble understanding visual images and spatial relationships

New problems with words in speaking or writing

Misplacing things and not being able to retrace steps

Decreased or poor judgment

Withdrawal from work or social activities

Changes in mood or personality

Health experts say anyone who notices one or more of these symptoms should speak with a doctor.

"It is important to talk with your doctor. It may not be Alzheimer's disease, but it is important to get some answers to find out why that change is happening," Seibert said.

Seibert said there are also lifestyle choices that may help lower the risk of developing Alzheimer's disease and other dementias.

Those habits include eating a plant-based diet rich in whole foods and healthy fats, exercising consistently, staying socially engaged and keeping the brain active through activities such as brain games.