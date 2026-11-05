‘Data’ tops New Jersey’s list of most mispronounced words

Is it DAY-tuh or DAH-tuh? A new study suggests enough people in New Jersey are asking that question to make “data” the Garden State’s most searched-for word for pronunciation help in 2026.

According to research from Unscramblerer.com, “data” was the word New Jersey residents most frequently searched for help pronouncing this year, with DAY-tuh listed as the study’s preferred pronunciation.

Nationally, however, Americans have found plenty of other words to mangle, with “Worcestershire sauce” topping the list. The study lists its pronunciation as WUUS-ter-sheer saws. You’re welcome.

The study analyzed Google Trends data and pronunciation-related searches between Jan. 1 and Oct. 20, 2026, identifying the words Americans most frequently needed help saying. While New Jerseyans wrestled with “data,” residents of neighboring states had their own pronunciation questions.

In Pennsylvania and Delaware, for example, “water” topped the list. Meanwhile, New Yorkers most frequently searched for help pronouncing “Iran.”

According to the study, several states shared common challenges, including “gyro” (YEE-roh), “açaí” (ah-sigh-EE) and “dachshund” (DAKS-hund).

The findings also highlight pronunciation questions involving everyday words, including “salmon” in South Carolina and “schedule” in Florida.

Researchers cited irregular spelling, regional accents, unfamiliarity and words borrowed from other languages and cultures as reasons people struggle with pronunciation. Then there are words like “supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” that could give even the most eloquent speaker pause.

For New Jersey, though, the takeaway may be that even in a state packed with colleges, commuters and corporate offices, one simple word still has people searching for answers.