Trenton Ironhawks to honor 2005 Titans championship team at CURE Arena

The Trenton Ironhawks will honor the 2005 Trenton Titans championship team Friday during "Celebrate the Titans Night" at CURE Insurance Arena before a game against the Wheeling Nailers.

The event, scheduled for 7 p.m., will recognize the Titans team that won the Kelly Cup, the ECHL championship trophy.

The Ironhawks will unveil a banner honoring the championship team during the first intermission. The Kelly Cup trophy will also be on display during the game, and fans will be able to take photos with it.

The team said the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive commemorative pennants.

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"Our goal all along has been to bring hockey back to Trenton, which we've done with the Ironhawks," said Bob Ohrablo, president of the Trenton Ironhawks. "We also want to bring back the Kelly Cup, and while we are bringing it back on Friday for a 'Celebrate the Titans' night, we really want to bring it back to Trenton as ECHL Champions."

According to the team, the event is intended to celebrate the city's professional hockey history and honor the Titans' championship season.

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The Ironhawks enter Friday's game with a 2-2-2 record and a four-game point streak, having collected six of a possible eight points over their last four games.

(Photo Credit: Trenton Ironhawks)