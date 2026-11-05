Police step up presence near Mastic Beach library following safety concerns

Suffolk County police are increasing their presence around the Mastic Beach library following reports of vagrancy, drug activity and threats of violence both inside and outside the facility.

Beginning next week, Suffolk police will place a trailer on the property across from the library on Neighborhood Road, allowing officers to monitor activity in the area more closely.

The increased security comes as the library shortens its hours and prepares to transition to a program-only model. Under the new system, patrons will no longer be able to freely walk in and borrow books; a change officials say is necessary because of ongoing safety concerns since the branch opened four years ago.

"I feel safe in my community, but I see why other people feel unsafe," said Mastic Beach resident Maura Spery.

Library Director Lonna Castro said staff have encountered a range of incidents inside the building, including suspected drug activity and threats involving weapons.

"Someone using the computer to do a drug deal," Castro said. "Let's say we have someone that brandishes a weapon."

Suffolk Police Commissioner Kevin Catalina said officers have also received complaints about activity outside the library.

"They're using the street to change their clothes or go to the bathroom, things like that. Maybe smoking, maybe smoking marijuana, maybe drinking," Catalina said.

Castro said the library issues ban notices regularly but faces challenges pursuing charges once individuals leave the property.

"We probably issue ban letters at least once a week," she said.

In addition to the enhanced police presence, the library is adding security guards after employees voiced concerns about workplace safety.

"We also did a staff survey, and staff expressed concerns about working here," Castro said.

The library is scheduled to close from Dec. 24 through March while staff reconfigure the facility for expanded programming, including after-school activities, art classes, GED preparation and English-language instruction.

Library officials say under the new model patrons will still be able to reserve books for pickup in Mastic Beach or visit nearby branches in Shirley and Center Moriches.