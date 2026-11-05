Off-duty NYPD officer allegedly offered woman cash for sex act, threatened her with gun when she refused

Prosecutors say an NYPD officer was off-duty and intoxicated when he allegedly offered a woman cash in exchange for a sexual act and threatened her with a gun when she refused. The incident unfolded in the Hunts Point section of the Bronx early Wednesday morning.

Joel Perez Leonardo, 25, was arraigned on a slew of charges Thursday, including patronizing a person for prostitution, harassment, menacing and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The Bronx District Attorney's Office says it issued an order of protection barring Leonardo from contacting the victim and suspending his license to possess a firearm.

According to the criminal complaint, Leonardo and the victim were inside his 2019 Mazda CX-5 near Mazda Tiffany Street and Viele Avenue at around 2:30 a.m. when he offered her $60 to perform oral sex on him.

Prosecutors say when the woman refused Leonardo’s request, he grabbed a gun, pointed it at her and yelled at her to get out of his car.

Leonardo was observed behind the wheel of the Mazda that night, with bloodshot, watery eyes and a pale face, and stated he was at the bar and “had a few drinks,” according to the complaint.

Prosecutors say Leonardo’s driver’s license was suspended as a result of his refusal to complete DWI tests at the scene.

According to public records, Leonardo started his service as an NYPD officer in April 2025. He most recently worked at the 28th Precinct in Manhattan and previously at the 44th Precinct in the Bronx.

The NYPD confirms he was suspended without pay.

Prosecutors say Leonardo was released on his own recognizance following his arraignment.

He is due back in court on Jan. 7.