15-year-old in custody after allegedly stabbing student at Sachem High School East

A 16-year-old student is in serious condition after being stabbed at Sachem High School East in Farmingville.

Police say the incident happened at 2 p.m. on Thursday. They say a 15-year-old stabbed the student in the parking lot.

Video shown to News 12 shows a violent fight among students. A teenager fell to the ground, picked up an object, and appeared to stab another student while hundreds of bystanders watched.

The footage, which is too graphic to air, has sparked outrage and fear among local parents.

"That's incredibly scary, especially as a parent, knowing that your child is not safe in the place that they're supposed to be safe," said Ashley Tursi, a Selden resident.

Viewers on News 12's social media pages voiced similar concerns, with many calling for the installation of metal detectors and enhanced security measures across the district.

When asked whether the district would consider implementing metal detectors in the future, a district spokesperson said, "No additional comments right now."

Suffolk County Police have taken a 15-year-old suspect into custody. The 16-year-old victim was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital.

Sachem Superintendent Patti Trombetta released the following statement:

"The Sachem Central School District can confirm that a student stabbing occurred at Sachem High School East this afternoon during dismissal time, requiring an immediate law enforcement response. As a result, a student was immediately transported to Stony Brook University Hospital. All our thoughts are with the student and his family at this very difficult time.

The Suffolk County Police Department has advised the District that an arrest has been made, that the physical campus is secure, and that the Department is actively investigating the incident.

The health, safety, and welfare of our students remain our highest priority as a District. We understand the great concerns this incident may cause within the Sachem community. The District will proactively work with our own security team and the Suffolk County Police Department to address those concerns."