EMT indicted after alleged sexual abuse of co-worker at Farmingville firehouse

A Centereach EMT with the Farmingville Fire Department was indicted Thursday on charges of sexual abuse and related offenses - accused of assaulting a female co-worker inside the department's firehouse, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced.

Prosecutors allege Mason Maguire, 26, arrived at the Farmingville Fire Department on Horseblock Road shortly after midnight on July 4, 2026, despite not being scheduled to work. While there, he allegedly forcibly sexually abused a female co-worker.

Authorities said the victim tried to leave immediately afterward, but Maguire allegedly prevented her from doing so by grabbing her arms, twisting them behind her back and holding her in place.

"The badge and uniform of a first responder are symbols of trust, service and protection, not a shield for sexual abuse," Tierney said in a statement.

Maguire was initially arrested on July 8 on a misdemeanor charge. Following an investigation by the District Attorney's Public Corruption Bureau, a grand jury indicted him on charges of sexual abuse, forcible touching and unlawful imprisonment.

Maguire is due back in court Nov. 25. If convicted of the top charge, Maguire faces up to seven years in prison and would be required to register as a sex offender.