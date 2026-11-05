Officials break ground on new Newark Bay Bridge

After 70 years, the Newark Bay Bridge is getting an upgrade. Gov. Mikie Sherrill joined laborers and members of the New Jersey Turnpike Commission in Bayonne for a groundbreaking ceremony. The replacement will feature a cable-stayed design similar to the Goethals Bridge connecting Elizabeth and Staten Island. Kris Kolluri, executive director of the New Jersey Turnpike Authority, says the existing bridge is functionally obsolete and requires constant repairs. “The two trestles supporting the bridge are already under construction. Once that’s done sometime in November or December, we’re going to issue the contract for the actual bridge, and then that’ll be awarded sometime in March,” Kolluri said. The project is expected to take approximately five years to complete, with the new bridge scheduled to open in 2031. The total price tag of the project is $6.8 billion.