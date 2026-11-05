Ardsley motorcyclist killed in Valhalla crash, police say

A 48-year-old Ardsley man died Tuesday afternoon following a motorcycle crash in Valhalla, according to Mount Pleasant police. Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Columbus Avenue and Zeiss Drive.

Mount Pleasant Police Chief Paul Oliva said the driver of a vehicle was making a left turn from Zeiss Drive onto Columbus Avenue when the motorcycle struck the car.

Photos shared with News 12 showed significant damage to both vehicles.

The motorcyclist was identified as Gianfranco Petruolo, 48, of Ardsley. He was transported to Westchester Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries. A 6-year-old passenger in the vehicle was not injured.

Oliva said the Westchester County Department of Public Safety Accident Investigation Team is assisting with the investigation.

“Preliminarily, it looks like speed may have been a factor on the side of the motorcyclist,” Chief Oliva said.

Some people visiting the nearby Rose Hill Shopping Center told News 12 they have concerns about speeding along Columbus Avenue, while others said it is not typically an issue in the area.

“I mean, thankfully you don't get a lot of pedestrians in this area, but with the way people drive, I wouldn't want to walk here,” said Valhalla resident Alicia Lafreniere.

The crash remains under investigation.