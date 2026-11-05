Parolee arrested after police seize illegal gun, ammunition and drugs in Stamford raid

A 30-year-old parolee was arrested after police raided his Stamford apartment and seized an illegal gun, ammunition and drugs packaged for sale.

Joseph Humphrey of Stamford was taken into custody Wednesday after task force officers executed a search warrant at his apartment.

The arrest followed a joint investigation by Bridgeport and Stamford police. Emergency Services Units from both departments assisted with the raid.

Police said they recovered a firearm, ammunition and narcotics from the apartment.

Humphrey faces charges including criminal possession of a firearm and ammunition, theft and illegal transfer of a firearm, illegal possession of a high-capacity magazine, possession of narcotics with intent to sell and operating a drug factory.

Police said Humphrey has ties to both Bridgeport and Stamford.

His bond was set at $250,000. Humphrey was detained by the Connecticut State Department of Parole and will eventually be returned to the custody of the Department of Correction.

He is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 18.