Ex-FBI agent indicted in Brooklyn wrong-way hit-and-run, accused of dragging victim to bench and fleeing

An FBI agent was allegedly driving the wrong way when he blew through a red light, struck a pedestrian and dragged the victim's body to a nearby bench in an alleged cover-up attempt back in February, federal prosecutors said.

Andrew Reyes, 30, of Brooklyn, was indicted on false statements and deprivation-of-rights charges Thursday.

Prosecutors say Reyes, who is no longer with the FBI, had been an agent since 2023 and was assigned to the New York Field Office.

According to investigators, Reyes was driving his FBI-issued Chevrolet Impala around 6:20 a.m. on Feb. 3, with the vehicle’s emergency lights on. Prosecutors say he was traveling northbound on Ocean Parkway in a southbound lane.

Investigators say Reyes then blew through a red light near Beverly Road and hit a man in a crosswalk.

Reyes then allegedly got out of the car and dragged the unconscious victim to the sidewalk, where he placed him on a bench.

Prosecutors allege Reyes then went back to the crash scene, picked up the victim’s bag and placed it on the same bench, next to the wounded man.

According to the indictment, Reyes then got into his car, with its emergency lights still on, and took off.

Prosecutors say Reyes did not seek medical attention for the victim and failed to report the incident to the FBI.

Agents from the Department of Justice's Office of Inspector General met with Reyes on May 1, who asked him if he had ever hit a person with his FBI vehicle and not reported it.

Reyes once again denied the alleged hit-and-run.

The victim survived the crash, but the extent of his injuries was not immediately known.

“The defendant’s alleged conduct demonstrated a shocking disregard for human life and his sworn oath to uphold the law,” said United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Joseph Nocella, Jr. “The charges announced today send the clear message that no one is above the law and those who abuse their position of trust and deprive citizens of their constitutional rights will be prosecuted.”

If convicted, prosecutors say Reyes faces up to 10 years in prison.