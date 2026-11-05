Police: 4 in custody after stolen vehicle crashes into tree in Westport

Four people were taken into custody after a stolen vehicle crashed into a tree in Westport Thursday, police say.

Police were alerted overnight Thursday by a stationary license plate reader that a stolen vehicle entered town limits at Wilton Road by the Merritt Parkway. Officers searched the area but initially did not find the vehicle.

Later in the morning, an officer saw the vehicle on Compo Road South near the intersection of Compo Beach Road. Once the driver saw the officer, they sped away.

Police say officers found the significantly damaged car after it crashed into a tree near 142 Green Farms Road.

Officers also located three people who allegedly were in the vehicle and took the trio into custody.

A fourth person was taken into custody at a home on Green Farms Road after they asked for help from a homeowner.

Police say that based on evidence recovered, all those involved have been taken into custody.

It's not clear what charges the group will face.

Police do not believe there is any threat to the public, but residents are encouraged to report any suspicious activity.