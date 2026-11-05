Driver arrested months after Norwalk hit-and-run left pedestrian with life-threatening injuries

A woman has been arrested months after police say she struck a pedestrian in Norwalk and fled, leaving him on the side of the road with life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened around 10:09 p.m. on June 2 near the intersection of Main Street and Plymouth Avenue.

Police say the driver did not stop to help or check on the victim after the collision.

The Norwalk Police Department’s Accident Reconstruction Team determined that the vehicle involved was a Subaru Forester with damage to the front passenger side.

With help from the public, investigators located a green 2009 Subaru Forester in Monroe and identified the driver as Carly Snyder.

Officer Taylor Equi later obtained an arrest warrant for Snyder through Stamford Superior Court.

Snyder turned herself in to Norwalk police on Wednesday.