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Brooklyn

Investigation into gas odor in South Brooklyn finds leak at gas station

By Cole Mcdonnell,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NuY6o_1Go2Yye300

Investigators may have found a potential cause of the mysterious gas odor that's been plaguing South Brooklyn for weeks.

The state DEC says investigators found a leak in the tank system of a Mobil Gas Station at Coney Island and Guider Avenues.

Officials say the leak was stopped, and the station's owner was given multiple alleged violations, including failing to report a suspected leak and spill.

The DEC says it still cannot confirm whether the leak was the main source of the odors and the investigation continues.

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