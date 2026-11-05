undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Brooklyn
Investigation into gas odor in South Brooklyn finds leak at gas station
By Cole Mcdonnell,7 days ago
Investigators may have found a potential cause of the mysterious gas odor that's been plaguing South Brooklyn for weeks.
The state DEC says investigators found a leak in the tank system of a Mobil Gas Station at Coney Island and Guider Avenues.
Officials say the leak was stopped, and the station's owner was given multiple alleged violations, including failing to report a suspected leak and spill.
The DEC says it still cannot confirm whether the leak was the main source of the odors and the investigation continues.