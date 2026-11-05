Man accused of stabbing 71-year-old victim 28 times indicted on murder charge in Dutchess County

A 31-year-old man has been indicted on a murder charge after prosecutors say he stabbed a 71-year-old man 28 times inside a Hyde Park home.

Nicholus Peterson was arraigned on one count of second-degree murder following an indictment by a Dutchess County grand jury.

Prosecutors allege Peterson intentionally killed William Wein sometime between Sept. 17 and Oct. 1 near Albany Post Road.

The indictment alleges Wein was stabbed approximately 27 times in the head and neck and once in the abdomen with a sharp instrument.

Wein was found dead Oct. 6 when Hyde Park police went to the home for a welfare check. The Dutchess County Medical Examiner's Office ruled his death a homicide.

Peterson was arrested Oct. 17 following an investigation by New York State Police.

"The brutality of the violence alleged in this case is shocking," Dutchess County District Attorney Anthony Parisi said. "William Wein lost his life in a horrific act of violence."

Peterson was remanded without bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 10.