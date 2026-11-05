4 people, 5 cats rescued from fire in Torrington

Four people and multiple cats were rescued following a fire in Torrington on Wednesday, fire officials said.

Firefighters responded to a porch fire at 260 Park Ave. just before 4 p.m.

Crews found that the fire spread to the outside of the home and the second floor. They also said that there was heavy fire consuming the porch area.

Initial reports indicated that the home was empty, but officials heard banging and calls for help coming from inside the home. They said that despite the intense flames, heavy smoke and advancing fire, firefighters rescued four people from the first floor, including two who were removed through a window.

The group was taken to the hospital. Their conditions are not known.

Five cats were also rescued and given to Torrington Animal Control.

No firefighters were injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fire Marshal's Office or call Battalion Chief Robert Shopey at 860-489-2255.