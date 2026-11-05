Margaret Josephs talks life after 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' ahead of Somerset event

Former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Margaret Josephs is embracing a new chapter after stepping away from the Bravo reality series.

Josephs stopped by News 12 on Thursday to discuss what’s next following her departure from the show and preview her upcoming appearance in Somerset.

She will host a “Sip & Meet” for her mocktail brand, Soirée, from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Bottle Republic in Somerset. Fans will have the opportunity to meet Josephs and sample her nonalcoholic beverage line.

Fans can learn more about the event here.