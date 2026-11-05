Vote counting continues in Westchester after widespread machine problems, no estimate on completion

Bipartisan teams are continuing to count ballots at the Westchester County Board of Elections in Ardsley after widespread voting machine problems on Election Day, with no estimate for when the count will be completed.

The majority of voting machines in Westchester would not accept the paper ballots, forcing voters to place them in secured orange bags to be counted separately.

County Legislator James Nolan says he is among the candidates monitoring the counting process Thursday. Nolan says more than 12,000 votes still need to be counted in his race alone.

Police are also at the Board of Elections facility providing security for the ballots.

There have been conflicting reports about what caused the Election Day problems. Some reports have pointed to the machines' programming, while others have cited an issue with the pre-printed ballots.

County Executive Ken Jenkins says a bipartisan committee is being formed to investigate what happened.

There is still no timeframe for when all of the ballots will be counted.

For all of the elections results, click here.