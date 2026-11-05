Man admits killing partner while her 2 little girls slept in another room

An Ulster County man has pleaded guilty to murdering his partner inside her Ellenville apartment while her two young daughters slept in another room.

Michael Carman, 28, pleaded guilty Monday to killing 29-year-old Nicole Perez last March, according to the Ulster County District Attorney's Office.

Perez's body was found several days later during a welfare check.

After her death, Carman allegedly took her car and was eventually apprehended in Florida.

Carman is expected to be sentenced to 20 years to life in prison when he returns to court in January.