Passenger allegedly tosses bag with 544 grams of cocaine during Thruway traffic stop

Four people were arrested after troopers said they recovered more than half a kilogram of cocaine during a traffic stop in Newburgh.

New York State Police said troopers stopped a 2016 Hyundai traveling north on the New York State Thruway around 1 p.m. Oct. 26 after observing vehicle and traffic violations.

Before the car stopped at the Plattekill Service Area, troopers said they saw a passenger throw a plastic bag from the vehicle. Police said the bag contained about 544 grams of a substance that field tested positive for cocaine.

Police identified the driver as Junaid A. Khan, 28, of Peru, New York. The passengers were identified as Phillip Earl Preyear, 29, of Jersey City; Katelynn Goheens, 36, of Plattsburgh; and Kassie E. King, 32, also of Plattsburgh.

All four were charged with first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession with intent to sell, both felonies.

Preyear was also charged with felony tampering with physical evidence. Goheens faces an additional misdemeanor count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Khan was also cited for vehicle and traffic violations.

All four were arraigned in Newburgh Town Court and remanded to the Orange County Jail. They are due back in court Nov. 10.