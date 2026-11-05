Off-duty NYPD officer charged with impaired driving, weapons possession, patronizing prostitution

An off-duty NYPD officer faces multiple criminal charges after being arrested Wednesday in the Bronx.

Officials say Joel Perez Leonardo, 25, was arrested around 2:50 a.m. within the 41st Precinct.

The charges against him include menacing, patronizing a person for prostitution, failing to stop at a stop sign, refusing to take a breath test, two counts of driving while impaired and three counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

The circumstances leading to his arrest remain unclear.