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Bronx

Off-duty NYPD officer charged with impaired driving, weapons possession, patronizing prostitution

By News 12 Staff,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xugE7_1GnYTk8C00

An off-duty NYPD officer faces multiple criminal charges after being arrested Wednesday in the Bronx.

Officials say Joel Perez Leonardo, 25, was arrested around 2:50 a.m. within the 41st Precinct.

The charges against him include menacing, patronizing a person for prostitution, failing to stop at a stop sign, refusing to take a breath test, two counts of driving while impaired and three counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

The circumstances leading to his arrest remain unclear.

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