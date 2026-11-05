Commercial trailer erupts in flames near Hunts Point Market

Crews rushed to the scene of a blaze inside a commercial trailer Thursday morning near Hunts Point Market.

The fire broke out shortly before 8 a.m. on Edgewater Road between Halleck and Drake streets.

Footage from the Citizen app shows smoke engulfing the trailer.

The FDNY says 21 units, including 79 fire and EMS personnel, responded.

It took nearly 50 minutes to control the fire.

No injuries were reported, and the cause remains under investigation.