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Massapequa
Exclusive viewer video shows police respond to attempted car theft in Massapequa
By News 12 Staff,4 days ago
News 12 has obtained exclusive footage of police responding to a car theft in Massapequa.
The video submitted by a viewer shows a group of people pushing the car out of the driveway on Tidewater Avenue.
The would-be thieves can be seen fleeing as a police vehicle pulls into frame.
As News 12 previously reported, police have confirmed numerous car thefts and attempted car thefts south of Merrick Road over the last four months.