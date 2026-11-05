Exclusive viewer video shows police respond to attempted car theft in Massapequa

News 12 has obtained exclusive footage of police responding to a car theft in Massapequa.

The video submitted by a viewer shows a group of people pushing the car out of the driveway on Tidewater Avenue.

The would-be thieves can be seen fleeing as a police vehicle pulls into frame.

As News 12 previously reported, police have confirmed numerous car thefts and attempted car thefts south of Merrick Road over the last four months.