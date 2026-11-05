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Massapequa

Exclusive viewer video shows police respond to attempted car theft in Massapequa

By News 12 Staff,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f9fzI_1GnXoksa00

News 12 has obtained exclusive footage of police responding to a car theft in Massapequa.

The video submitted by a viewer shows a group of people pushing the car out of the driveway on Tidewater Avenue.

The would-be thieves can be seen fleeing as a police vehicle pulls into frame.

As News 12 previously reported, police have confirmed numerous car thefts and attempted car thefts south of Merrick Road over the last four months.

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