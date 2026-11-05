Fire forces closure of Verde Kitchen & Cocktails in Bay Shore

A popular Mexican restaurant in Bay Shore is closed after a fire early Thursday morning.

Officials say the fire broke out around 1:15 a.m. inside Verde Kitchen & Cocktails on East Main Street.

A passerby alerted the local fire department. Responding crews found a small fire in the kitchen area and extinguished it in about 20 minutes.

The apartments above the restaurant were temporarily evacuated. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but officials say no criminality is suspected.

The restaurant will remain closed until the Department of Health allows it to reopen.

Officials say the restaurant had planned to move to a larger corner location on West Main Street before the fire.