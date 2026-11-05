New bodycam video captures Derby officers’ race against flames as they evacuate burning apartment building

Newly released body camera video shows Derby police officers racing into a burning apartment building and evacuating residents, including a woman carried to safety through heavy smoke.

The fire broke out Oct. 23 at a 10-unit apartment building on Derby Avenue.

Patrolmen Jonathan Tirado and Ty Netto were the first officers to arrive and immediately entered the building as conditions deteriorated.

The video shows Tirado responding to a downstairs apartment where a woman was in distress. Police say smoke and fire were rapidly filling the apartment.

Tirado carried the woman up the stairs and outside to safety.

Police released the body camera video Thursday morning, nearly two weeks after the fire.

Everyone inside the building made it out safely.