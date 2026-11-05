Road Trip Close To Home: Rock Fantasy mixes rock ’n’ roll, vinyl and about 60 pinball machines under one roof

Music fans and pinball players can get their fix under one roof at Rock Fantasy in Middletown, where racks of records and rock memorabilia share space with about 60 pinball machines.

Owner Steve Keeler says the full-service record shop carries new and used vinyl, CDs, concert shirts, patches and posters, with music ranging from hip-hop to classic rock.

"We have about 60 pinball machines that you can come in and play," Keeler said.

The collection ranges from classic machines to modern games. Another room is filled with retro games.

Keeler says the pinball collection started simply enough when the store opened.

"I said, you know, we need a pinball machine," Keeler said.

That idea grew into a major part of Rock Fantasy, offering visitors a chance to browse for music before heading over to the machines.

"A lot of people, that's like, 'Oh, I haven't seen a place like this since the city back in the '80s,'" Keeler said.

Rock Fantasy also holds a pinball tournament every Thursday night. The tournament is open to the public, with a $5 entry fee plus the cost of playing the machines.

Keeler says the attraction crosses generations, bringing in families with children as well as players in their 70s.

For him, the experience is about more than records or getting a high score.

"I just like the positivity of being in here," Keeler said. "It's like you want to get away from reality for a little while."