Road Trip Close To Home: Chocolate lovers can make their own sweet creations at Maplewood’s Kahkow

Chocolate lovers can get a behind-the-scenes taste of how their favorite treat is made at Kahkow in Maplewood.

The company uses single-origin cacao from the Dominican Republic, allowing it to trace its chocolate from bean to bar.

“We’re very blessed in our island that we have a lot of different profiles, so we’re able to develop chocolate with a lot of different flavors naturally,” Kahkow Logistics Supervisor Emily Feliz said. “It’s definitely quality over quantity. We want people to come in and taste the difference in our chocolate.”

Kahkow offers bars ranging from 39% cacao to 100%, with the darkest option containing no added sugar or milk. All of its bars are vegan and made without dairy.

Visitors can do more than sample the chocolate. Kahkow offers a hands-on chocolate-making experience and tour where guests can learn from chocolatiers and create a personalized bar to take home.

“This is kind of an educational experience,” Feliz said. “We kind of want you guys to see where the cacao comes from, how it turns into chocolate, and kind of everything in between, and really just leave with a greater appreciation for chocolate.”

It is a sweet way to explore the world of chocolate without traveling far from home.