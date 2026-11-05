Heat, hot water loss forces Rowan University to cancel classes

Students at Rowan University will see disruptions to their academic schedules this week after the university canceled all in-person classes on its Glassboro campus for Thursday and Friday due to a widespread utility outage.

According to a university advisory, a central plant failure has halted steam production, leaving most campus facilities without heat and hot water. In-person classes have been canceled while university officials work to address the issue.

Students have been instructed to check with their professors about potential changes to class schedules and coursework, including possible remote instruction or alternate arrangements.

University officials are also urging students, faculty and staff to monitor their Rowan email accounts for updates on campus operations and restoration efforts.

No timeline for restoring heat and hot water was immediately provided.